China hits out at US bill on Xinjiang

THE Chinese government and people express strong indignation over and resolute opposition to the signing of the so-called “Uygur Human Rights Policy Act of 2020” by the United States, foreign ministry said in a statement yesterday.

“Issues in Xinjiang are nothing about human rights, ethnicity or religion, but combating violence, terrorism and separatism,” it added.

It said the so-called act deliberately slandered the human rights situation in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, maliciously attacked the Chinese government’s policy on governing Xinjiang, flagrantly trampled upon international law and basic norms guiding international relations, and grossly interfered in China’s internal affairs.

The act signed by President Donald Trump on Wednesday legitimizes greater US scrutiny of “human rights-related issues in Xinjiang.”

The legislation comes at a time when Washington is grappling with the widespread protests about racial inequality across the US and is a bid to make up for the administration’s novel coronavirus response failure which has led to the deaths of over 119,000 people in the country.

“The US is trying its best to deflect from many internal problems that it is currently facing,” said Timothy Kerswell, an assistant professor at the University of Macau.

The Foreign Affairs Committee of the National People’s Congress, China’s top legislature as well as the Standing Committee of the People’s Congress of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region also strongly condemned the bill.

To respect and protect human rights is an important principle set in China’s Constitution and an important goal of China’s endeavors to build a moderately prosperous society in all respects.

From 1990 to the end of 2016, thousands of terrorist attacks were launched in Xinjiang, causing substantial losses of innocent lives and damage to property, the foreign affairs committee said.

The measures adopted to counter terrorism and extremism, including setting up vocational education and training centers, are in line with Chinese laws and the international community’s expectations for counterterrorism, it added.

Over the past more than three years, not a single case of terrorist attack has occurred in Xinjiang, which has, to a great extent, protected the rights to life of the 25 million people of all ethnic groups in the region, it noted in a statement.

The region is poised to eliminate absolute poverty this year along with the rest of the country. From 2014 to 2019, Xinjiang lifted nearly 3 million people out of poverty.

Currently, there are about 24,400 mosques in Xinjiang — one for every 530 Muslims.