China opposes US official’s Taiwan visit

CHINA has lodged solemn representations to the United States regarding the scheduled visit of US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar to Taiwan, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said yesterday that China firmly opposes official ties between the United States and Taiwan, and the stance is “consistent and clear.”

Azar will visit Taiwan in coming days, his office said on Tuesday, making the highest-level visit by a US official to Taiwan since the US switched diplomatic recognition to China in 1979.

“The Taiwan question is the most important and sensitive issue in China-US relations, and the one-China principle is the political foundation of the bilateral relationship,” Wang said.

He urged the US to abide by the one-China principle and the provisions of three China-US joint communiques, stop all forms of official exchanges with Taiwan, and handle Taiwan-related issues prudently and properly.

The US should refrain from sending any wrong signals to “Taiwan independence” forces so as not to damage relations as well as peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

Wang emphasized that the one-China principle is recognized by the international community, adding any attempt to ignore, deny or challenge it will end in failure.

Azar will meet with Taiwan’s leader Tsai Ing-wen, Taiwan’s foreign affairs authorities said. He would be accompanied by Mitchell Wolfe, chief medical officer of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and other members of the administration.