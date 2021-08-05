China paper notes rise in extreme weather

Home » Nation

China has reported rising extreme weather events like heavy precipitation and high temperature, according to an official blue paper released yesterday.

The blue paper, issued by the China Meteorological Administration, showed that the country saw increasing extreme precipitation events in the past six decades.

The extreme heat events and the average intensity fluctuation of typhoons landing in China have also increased since the 1990s, CMA data showed.

However, the paper also showed a decreasing trend of extremely low-temperature events, the average number of days with dusty weather in northern China, and acid rain.

Multiple indicators of the climate system suggest that China is likely to face more extreme weather events as global warming continues, according to the paper.

China’s national observatory yesterday renewed a blue alert for Typhoon Lupit, which is expected to bring torrential downpours and strong winds to southern parts of the country. The alert is the lowest in a four-tier color-coded weather warning system.

At 9am yesterday, the eye of Lupit, the ninth typhoon of the year, was over sea water some 330 kilometers southwest of the border of Fujian and Guangdong provinces, packing winds up to 18 meters per second, the National Meteorological Center said.

The typhoon, moving northeastward at a speed of 10km per hour, is expected to make landfall on the coastal area from Lufeng of Guangdong to Jinjiang of Fujian today, the center said.

From yesterday afternoon to today afternoon, parts of Guangdong, Fujian and Taiwan will see downpours of up to 160 millimeters, the center said.

Shanghai is expected to be affected by Lupit at the weekend, local weather authorities said yesterday.

It was cloudy in the city, with the temperature ranging between 27 and 33 degrees Celsius yesterday. Some areas in the city were hit by showers. Showers and thunderstorms with gales are forecast for this weekend. The mercury is expected to range between 27 and 33 degrees from today to Sunday.