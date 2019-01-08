China pledges to fight corruption in poverty relief work

Home » Nation

CHINA has disciplined 180,100 people in around 133,100 cases involving corruption and violations of the code of conduct since the 19th Communist Party of China National Congress in late 2017.

The CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission have vowed to crack down on corruption and code of conduct violations in the strictest manner.

This will facilitate carrying out targeted poverty alleviation, a major front in China’s efforts to finish the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects.

At its second plenary session a year ago, the CCDI stressed efforts to address corruption that occurs on the people’s doorsteps, especially in poverty relief.

Problems such as the misappropriation of funds and assets in the rural collective economy, land acquisition and demolition, education, and medical care were also highlighted.

In another sign marking progress the CPC has made in strict governance over the Party, since the 19th CPC National Congress, 316,000 corrupt “flies” and “ants,” or lowly officials, were punished in some 238,700 cases involving corruption concerning the immediate interests of the people.

Though a sweeping victory has been won in the fight against corruption, the CCDI has repeatedly pledged that there is no letting up in improving the Party’s conduct.

After punishing 78,804 officials in the first 11 months of 2018, the anti-graft authority exposed another six cases that breached the eight-point frugality rules.