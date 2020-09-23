China promises US$50m to support UN’s virus fight

Home » Nation

CHINA will provide another US$50 million to the UN COVID-19 Global Humanitarian Response Plan to support the UN in playing its central role in international affairs, Chinese President Xi Jinping told the United Nations General Assembly yesterday.

At the UN’s first-ever virtual meeting of global leaders, Xi called on countries to enhance solidarity and get through the pandemic together, emphasizing the leading role of the World Health Organization in the global response. “We should follow the guidance of science, give full play to the leading role of the World Health Organization, and launch a joint international response to beat this pandemic,” Xi said.

“Any attempt of politicizing the issue or stigmatization must be rejected,” he added.

The Chinese president also called for comprehensive and long-term control measures in response to the pandemic. “The major economies need to step up macro policy coordination,” he said. “We should not only restart our own economies, but also contribute to global recovery.”

Xi emphasized that the world should show concern for and accommodate the need of developing countries, especially those in Africa.

“The international community needs to take timely and robust measures in such fields as debt relief and international assistance, ensure the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and help these countries overcome their difficulties,” Xi said.

China will continue to share its epidemic control practices as well as diagnostics and therapeutics with other countries, provide support and assistance to countries in need, and ensure stable global anti-epidemic supply chains, Xi said.

After Monday’s introductory session marking the UN’s 75th anniversary, the meeting’s central event — speeches from each of its 193 member nations — kicked off yesterday. This year, the platform is online, and there is a pressing new priority in the pandemic that has killed over 960,000 people worldwide.

Summing up lessons the pandemic brought to human society, Xi said: “COVID-19 reminds us that we are living in an interconnected global village with a common stake ... It is natural for countries to have differences. What’s important is to address them through dialogue and consultation.”

By contrast, US President Donald Trump used the assembly to attack China’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, as he defends his own handling of COVID-19 in America where the death toll has topped 200,000.

In introducing Xi’s remarks, China’s UN ambassador Zhang Jun said China resolutely rejects the “baseless accusation” against it and opposes “political virus.”