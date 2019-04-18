China pushes global space cooperation

Home » Nation

China will promote aerospace development, strengthen international cooperation and contribute Chinese wisdom, plans and strength in human’s peaceful utilization of outer space, said an official with the China National Space Administration yesterday.

Zhao Jian, deputy director of the Department of System Engineering at CNSA, told reporters that the “Forum on Space Solutions: Realizing the Sustainable Development Goals” will be held in Changsha, capital of central China’s Hunan Province, from next Wednesday to Saturday. The forum, coorganized by the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs and the CNSA, aims to bring together space application users and solution providers to forge new partnerships, enhance international space cooperation and contribute to the attainment of the sustainable development goals, according to Zhao.

Since 2016, China has set April 24 as the country’s Space Day to mark the launch of its first satellite into space on April 24, 1970.

This year’s theme is to “pursue the space dream for win-win cooperation.”

About 200 space officials, engineers and scientists from nearly 50 countries will participate in activities for Space Day in China this year.

During the same period, the CNSA and the European Space Agency will jointly organize a forum on Earth observation, while a Sino-Russian moon observation forum will also be held.

China sent an ocean-observing satellite into space last October, joint Sino-French space cooperation that enabled scientists for the first time to simultaneously study oceans, surface winds and waves.

China’s Chang’e-4 mission, the first-ever soft landing on the far side of the moon in January, embodies China’s hope to combine wisdom in space exploration, with four payloads developed by the Netherlands, Germany, Sweden and Saudi Arabia.