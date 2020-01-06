The story appears on
January 6, 2020
China seeks peace and security in Middle East
CHINA will play a constructive role in maintaining peace and security in the Middle East and the Gulf region while remaining objective and fair, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Saturday.
Wang made the remarks in a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. The dangerous US military actions violated the basic norms of international relations and would aggravate regional tensions, Wang said.
He voiced China’s opposition to the use of force in international relations, saying military means only lead to a dead end and maximum pressure will get nowhere. China has urged the United States not to abuse force and called for dialogue to seek solutions to problems, he said.
