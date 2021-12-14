The story appears on
Page A3
December 14, 2021
China sends condolences, offers help
CHINESE Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said yesterday that China expresses its condolences for the casualties and economic losses caused by tornadoes that hit the US on Friday.
“China hopes that the injured Americans will recover soon and rebuild their homes as soon as possible,” Wang said.
“We have noticed that a number of US states have been hit by severe tornadoes recently, causing significant casualties and property damage.” China International Development Cooperation Agency spokesperson Xu Wei said. “We expressed our condolences and willingness to provide emergency humanitarian help to the affected people.”
