China slams Azar’s pandemic remarks

CHINESE foreign ministry lashed out at US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar yesterday for visiting Taiwan amid an ongoing pandemic back home, accusing him of putting politics ahead of the lives of the American people.

The comments came a day after Azar attacked China’s response to the coronavirus pandemic saying that if such an outbreak had emerged in the United States it could have been “snuffed out easily.”

“He abandoned the millions of people who are struggling with illness and visited Taiwan instead to stage a political show,” foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said. “We don’t know how he has the confidence and courage to shamelessly criticize China’s anti-epidemic achievements.”

“His behavior proves once again that in the eyes of US politicians, American lives mean nothing when compared with their selfish political gains,” he told the media yesterday.

Azar was the highest-level US official to visit Taiwan in four decades and it came after a sharp deterioration of relations between the United States and China.

Zhao said yesterday that Beijing condemns any official ties between the US and Taiwan.

“On issues involving China’s core interests, some people in the US must not harbor illusions. Those who play with fire will get burned,” said Zhao.