The story appears on
Page A3
August 13, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
China slams Azar’s pandemic remarks
CHINESE foreign ministry lashed out at US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar yesterday for visiting Taiwan amid an ongoing pandemic back home, accusing him of putting politics ahead of the lives of the American people.
The comments came a day after Azar attacked China’s response to the coronavirus pandemic saying that if such an outbreak had emerged in the United States it could have been “snuffed out easily.”
“He abandoned the millions of people who are struggling with illness and visited Taiwan instead to stage a political show,” foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said. “We don’t know how he has the confidence and courage to shamelessly criticize China’s anti-epidemic achievements.”
“His behavior proves once again that in the eyes of US politicians, American lives mean nothing when compared with their selfish political gains,” he told the media yesterday.
Azar was the highest-level US official to visit Taiwan in four decades and it came after a sharp deterioration of relations between the United States and China.
Zhao said yesterday that Beijing condemns any official ties between the US and Taiwan.
“On issues involving China’s core interests, some people in the US must not harbor illusions. Those who play with fire will get burned,” said Zhao.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.