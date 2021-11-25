China slams US for inviting Taiwan to virtual summit

Home » Nation

CHINA’S Foreign Ministry yesterday expressed strong opposition to the US for inviting Taiwan to the “Summit for Democracy,” which will be held next month virtually.

Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian also urged the US to stop colluding with Taiwan “independence” separatists.

The Biden administration has invited Taiwan to its “Summit for Democracy” next month, according to a list of participants published on Tuesday. There are 110 participants on the State Department’s invitation list for the event on December 9 and 10.

Russia said the guest list showed that the United States “prefers to create new dividing lines, to divide countries into those that — in their opinion — are good, and those that are bad.”

“More and more countries prefer to decide themselves how to live,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that Washington is “trying to privatize the term ‘democracy.’”

“That can’t do so and should not do so,” he said.

A Chinese mainland spokesperson for Taiwan affairs said that the mainland resolutely opposes separatist acts of “Taiwan independence” and interference from external forces.

The commitment of the Communist Party of China to resolve the Taiwan question and promote China’s reunification is an important part of the CPC’s century-long endeavor, said Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council’s Taiwan Affairs Office.

Zhu stressed implementing the CPC’s overall strategy to resolve the Taiwan question in the new era. Stressing unswerving adherence to the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus, Zhu said Taiwan compatriots will be united to work together for national rejuvenation and the country’s reunification.

Enterprises and individuals acting as benefactors of diehard “Taiwan independence” separatists will never be allowed to make money on the Chinese mainland, Zhu said yesterday.

The spokesperson said that no Taiwan enterprise is allowed to back separatist activities and undermine the cross-Strait relationship while operating their businesses on the mainland at the same time.

The mainland, however, continues to encourage and support trade and business exchanges across the Strait, and will safeguard the lawful rights and interests of Taiwan compatriots and enterprises as always, Zhu added.

Reiterating that there is no place for ambiguity around the vital questions concerning the cross-Strait relationship, Zhu said questions such as whether or not to adhere to the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus, and whether or not to oppose “Taiwan-independence” are closely related to peace and stability across the Strait as well as the safety and interests of Taiwan people.

Zhu said earlier it will punish businesses and political donors with links to individuals supporting Taiwan independence after it fined a Taiwan-based conglomerate Far Eastern Group.

“Businesses and financial sponsors associated with supporters of Taiwan independence will be penalized according to law,” Zhu said on Monday. She said that backers of independence undermine cross-strait relations and risk instability in the region.