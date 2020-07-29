China suspends extradition pacts

Home » Nation

CHINA announced yesterday the suspension of Hong Kong’s extradition treaties with Canada, Australia and Britain in response to the similar decisions by those countries.

Canada, Australia and Britain, on the pretext of China’s passage of the law on safeguarding national security in Hong Kong, have unilaterally suspended their respective agreements with Hong Kong on fugitives transfer, grossly interfered in China’s internal affairs, and seriously violated international law and basic norms governing international relations, foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said, noting that China firmly opposes this.

He added that with the assistance and authorization of the central government, Hong Kong has actively rendered assistance to the three countries in accordance with the Basic Law and within the framework of the treaties.

The politicization of judicial cooperation by Canada, Australia and Britain has severely damaged the foundation for Hong Kong to carry out judicial cooperation with the three countries and has deviated from safeguarding justice and the rule of law, Wang said.

Therefore, China has decided to suspend Hong Kong’s fugitives transfer agreements and agreements on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters with Canada, Australia and Britain, Wang said.

The United States has decided to rescind Hong Kong’s special trading privileges while Washington’s Five Eyes intelligence partners have suspended their extradition treaties with the city, with New Zealand yesterday joining Canada, Britain and Australia.

New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters said the country will treat military and dual-use goods and technology exports to Hong Kong in the same way as it treats such exports to China’s mainland.

Wang warned that China reserved the right to respond after New Zealand suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong. “Any schemes to suppress China will never prevail,” Wang said. “China urges New Zealand to immediately redress its mistake, and stop all forms of interference in Hong Kong affairs and China’s internal affairs, to avoid harming China-New Zealand relations.”