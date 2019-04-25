China to promote global space cooperation

Home » Nation

China will promote international space cooperation to contribute to sustainable development goals set by the United Nations, a senior official with the China National Space Administration said yesterday.

“China is to build a new type of cooperative and win-win relationship with other space agencies and international organizations around the world, to jointly enhance the role of the space industry in facilitating sustainable development,” CNSA Deputy Director Wu Yanhua told the United Nations-China Forum on Space Solutions: Realizing the Sustainable Development Goals.

Committed to better service for countries along the Belt and Road, especially developing countries, China is constructing a space information corridor and sharing satellite resources, according to Wu.

“China’s Earth observation satellites have actively supported the construction of the Belt and Road spatial information corridor and vigorously developed space international cooperation,” Wang Cheng, a CNSA researcher, suggested.

FY-2H, the meteorological satellite located over the Indian Ocean, can fill the observation gap and provide weather monitoring service to countries along the Belt and Road, according to Tang Shihao of the China Meteorological Administration.

Independently constructed and operated by China, the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System has been widely used in many countries and regions. “The system started to provide RNSS (Radio Navigation Satellite System) services worldwide last December,” said Gao Weiguang from the China Satellite Navigation Project Center.

Wu said that China was developing a space economy and supporting commercial space development by pushing forward the commercialization of space technologies.

As the provider of Long March launch services, the China Great Wall Industry Corp has performed 48 dedicated launch services and 17 piggyback launch services to international clients with a high-success rate and competitive pricing, said Zhou Yuanying of the CGWIC.

Wu said that China would undertake monitoring and research of global climate change by taking advantage of satellites, to achieve the goals outlined in the Paris Agreement. By pushing forward international space cooperation, China is also committed to joint efforts to tackle global issues like poverty, hunger and environmental pollution.