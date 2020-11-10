The story appears on
November 10, 2020
China to seek more cooperation
CHINA will open its doors wider and bring more opportunities for cooperation, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said yesterday.
Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said China has made significant strategic achievements in epidemic prevention and control, and economic and social operations are steadily recovering, which fully indicates the strong resilience and huge potential of China’s economy.
“We will work with other countries to further strengthen cooperation on pandemic prevention and control, actively safeguard the stability of the global industrial chain and supply chain, unswervingly promote the building of an open world economy, and inject more positive energy into the global economic recovery,” he said.
