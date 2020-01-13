China urges countries to abide by one-China principle after TW poll

Home » Nation

THE Chinese foreign ministry yesterday urged the international community to continue abiding by the one-China principle as Tsai Ing-wen, candidate of the Democratic Progressive Party, and her running mate Lai Ching-te won Taiwan’s leadership election.

“We hope and believe that the international community will continue adhering to the one-China principle, understand and support the just cause of Chinese people to oppose the secessionist activities for ‘Taiwan independence’ and realize national reunification,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said when responding to queries about Taiwan-related diplomatic situation in the future.

Tsai and Lai won more than 8.17 million ballots, or 57.1 percent of the vote, while Han Kuo-yu of the Chinese Kuomintang party and his running mate Chang San-cheng won over 5.52 million, or 38.6 percent.

Wu Den-yih announced his resignation from the post of KMT chairman following Han’s defeat. James Soong Chu-yu, the People First Party candidate, and his running mate Sandra Yu got more than 600,000 ballots, or 4.3 percent of the votes.

Taiwan’s legislative election was held simultaneously with the leadership election.

Among the 113 seats in the island’s legislature, DPP garnered 61 seats while KMT got 38.

The Taiwan question is China’s internal affairs, the spokesman reiterated, adding that the fact that there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is part of China will not change no matter what happens in Taiwan.

The Chinese government will not change its stance that it sticks to the one-China principle and opposes “Taiwan independence,” “two Chinas,” and “one China, one Taiwan,” he said, adding the global consensus on the one-China principle will not change.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, as well as top diplomats from Britain and Japan, issued statements congratulating Tsai on the election result.

“The Chinese side expresses strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition to this,” said Geng.

China deplores and firmly opposes those countries’ violation of the one-China principle by taking such a move, and has lodged solemn representations, he said.

“We oppose any form of official exchange between Taiwan and countries that have established diplomatic relations with China,” he said in a statement.

China urged those countries to refrain from having any official ties or exchanges with Taiwan, deal with Taiwan-related issues properly and with caution, and avoid sending any wrong signals to the “Taiwan independence” forces, said the spokesperson.

Chinese mainland’s policy toward Taiwan is clear and consistent, said Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.

“We uphold the basic principles of ‘peaceful reunification’ and ‘one country, two systems’ as well as the one-China principle, resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, resolutely oppose separatist attempts and acts for ‘Taiwan independence’ in any form, and resolutely promote the interests and well-being of Taiwan compatriots,” said Ma.

The peaceful development of cross-Strait relations is the right path to promote the common development across the Strait and benefit compatriots on the both sides, Ma said.

“On the common political foundation of adhering to the 1992 Consensus and opposing ‘Taiwan independence,’ we are ready to work with Taiwan compatriots to promote the peaceful development of cross-Strait ties, advance the process toward the peaceful reunification of the motherland and jointly open up bright prospects for the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.”