China warns on letting guard down on virus during holiday

Chinese health authorities have advised against letting down the guards on COVID-19 prevention and control during the National Day holiday, which starts tomorrow.

Health authorities across the country should put in place anti-epidemic measures to guard against both imported and locally transmitted cases in order to prevent a COVID-19 resurgence during the holiday, Mi Feng, spokesperson for the National Health Commission, said in Beijing yesterday.

Calling for intensified efforts in epidemic monitoring and early warning, Mi said, once spotted, new infections should be dealt with in a swift and accurate manner.

Dubbed the “Golden Week” for tourism and consumption boom, the seven-day National Day holiday is expected to see more travels and gatherings.

The latest COVID-19 outbreak in east China’s Fujian Province has been brought under control, and efforts should be made to consolidate the epidemic prevention and control achievements to prevent a resurgence, Mi said.

Mi, however, warned that the epidemic situation in northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province is still at a critical stage. He called for intensified efforts to contain the spread of the virus in the region.

Since the latest resurgence began on September 10, Fujian had reported a total of 470 local COVID-19 infections in four cities as of Tuesday, while Heilongjiang had reported 75 local infections during the latest outbreak.

No new cases have been reported in the cities of Zhangzhou, Quanzhou and Putian in Fujian in recent days, said Cui Gang, an official with NHC’s disease control department, adding that the newly reported cases in the province’s Xiamen City are on a decline.

The virus strain behind the recent locally transmitted COVID-19 infections in multiple Chinese cities since July has been identified as the Delta variant, Cui noted.

Over 2.206 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in China as of Tuesday, data from the NHC showed yesterday.

Wang Huaqing, an expert with the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, has recommended a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine for people of high-risk groups such as those working at ports, quarantine sites and hospitals.

People with immune deficiencies, senior citizens over 60, as well as those having plans for overseas travel to areas with continuous virus transmissions, are also advised to take a booster shot, Wang said.