September 4, 2019
‘China will not sit idly by’
HONG Kong’s status as a Chinese territory is not up for discussion and Beijing will not sit idly by if the situation there endangers national security, Xu Luying, spokeswoman of the central government’s Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, told reporters.
The central government is confident that Hong Kong’s government has the will and ability to end the violence as soon as possible.
“The central government will never allow the chaos in Hong Kong to continue indefinitely. If the situation in Hong Kong deteriorates further, becomes uncontrollable by the SAR government and the turmoil threatens the sovereignty and security of the country, the central government will not sit idly by,” Xu said.
Xu adds that according to Article 18 of the Basic Law, national laws can be used in Hong Kong when the city is in a state of emergency.
Some people suggested that the mobilization of the local garrison would spell the end of “one country, two systems,” but this is wrong, she says.
The People’s Liberation Army stationed in Hong Kong can be mobilized when things in the region go beyond the SAR government’s control, according to Article 14 of the Garrison Law.
