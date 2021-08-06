Advanced Search

China-Russia drill

Source: Xinhua | 00:04 UTC+8 August 6, 2021 | Print Edition

A JOINT military exercise by the Chinese and Russian armies will be held from August 9 to 13 at a training base of the People’s Liberation Army in northwest Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The exercise, named ZAPAD/INTERACTION-2021, is the first joint military exercise to be held inside China since the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the exercise’s leading group. The participating troops, numbering more than 10,000, will mainly be from the PLA Western Theater Command and Russia’s Eastern Military District.

