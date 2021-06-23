The story appears on
Page A2
June 23, 2021
China’s US envoy to leave after 8 years
CHINA’S longest-serving ambassador to Washington, Cui Tiankai, said yesterday he will be leaving his post after eight years.
Making his departure public in a farewell letter posted on the embassy’s website, Ambassador Cui, who is 68 and past the retirement age of 65 for senior Chinese diplomats, wrote: “I will forever treasure the deep friendship forged with the Chinese nationals here during my posting in the United States.”
The ambassador also hailed the achievements China has made over the years, urging stronger unity for the Chinese at home and abroad.
Cui said the China-US relationship is at a “key crossroad” that will have to choose between dialogues and conflicts, and called on the Chinese living in the US now to shoulder more responsibilities in promoting world peace and stability.
China’s foreign ministry declined to comment yesterday on who would succeed Cui.
