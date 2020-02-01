China’s exceptional measures prove effective in virus control

Home » Nation

CHINA’S unprecedented measures are working well to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, experts believe.

Chinese health authorities confirmed 9,692 cases of novel coronavirus infection in 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps by the end of Thursday. A total of 213 people have died of the disease.

In its daily report, the National Health Commission said 1,527 patients remained in critical condition, and 15,238 people were suspected of infection as of Thursday. Authorities have discharged 171 people from hospital after recovery.

The nation is currently experiencing a peak period of confirmed cases. With prevention and control measures in place, the number of future infections will be significantly reduced, said Li Lanjuan, a renowned Chinese epidemiologist.

“As of Wednesday, we had isolated five strains of the virus, two of which are very suitable for vaccine development,” Li said. “It will take at least three months to prove a vaccine for the novel coronavirus is effective.”

The country has taken a series of powerful measures, especially early detection and early isolation. “We have sufficient confidence in preventing a major outbreak or a recurrence as long as the two measures are in place, although we still need to conduct considerable scientific research,” said Zhong Nanshan, a renowned Chinese respiratory expert. Zhong is the head of a national team of experts set up for the control and prevention of the novel coronavirus-caused pneumonia and an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering.

In the eastern Anhui Province, for instance, besides strong measures in cities, authorities are using loudspeakers to promote knowledge of protection against the novel coronavirus in local dialects in rural areas.

“China’s current prevention and control measures are the strictest and are very effective. We are confident that we can effectively contain the epidemic and finally overcome it,” said Wu Zunyou, an expert on epidemiology at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

So far, the number of confirmed cases reported overseas only accounts for less than 1 percent of the total number worldwide, according to Wu.

Wu said that China’s response to the epidemic has been transparent, adding that the government is currently enforcing the toughest preventive measures and they have proven effective.

Even though the virus transmits rapidly, up to 80 percent of patients only suffer from minor symptoms, said Ai Yuhang, a medical expert at Central South University in Hunan Province. “We have faith in our ability to treat the patients.”

The lockdown of Wuhan, an 11-million population city and center of the outbreak, is a very effective way to interrupt the transmission of the virus, according to Mao Qing, an expert with the medical team sent by the Third Military Medical University.

“We have testing kits, and we have explored ways for treatment,” said Zhang Dingyu, head of Wuhan Jinyintan Hospital, one of the city’s designated hospitals to admit patients infected with the new virus.

China’s efforts have also won international recognition.

“These measures have made the world safe to a large extent by stopping the spread of the virus. Pakistan and the entire world believe these measures are effective,” said Zafar Mirza, special assistant to the Pakistani prime minister on national health services.

Infectious disease expert Ana Ferreira said China’s rapid response to the novel coronavirus outbreak will serve as a model for the future handling of virus outbreaks.

“The example to follow is after identifying the epicenter of the virus (outbreak), the Chinese government succeeded in isolating millions of people to prevent new infections,” she said.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying noted that China has the confidence and capability to win the fight against the epidemic.

Hua made the remarks in a statement yesterday after the World Health Organization said the novel coronavirus outbreak has become a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

“Since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus epidemic, the government has been taking the most comprehensive and rigorous prevention and control measures with a high sense of responsibility for people’s health,” Hua said, adding that many of these measures go well beyond the requirements of the International Health Regulations.

“We have the confidence and capability to win this fight against the epidemic.”

The NHC also said that China is capable of effectively containing the epidemic, and eventually defeating it.

The NHC hopes the international community understands and supports China’s efforts in preventing and controlling the epidemic and makes concerted efforts with China to contain the epidemic and maintain global health security.

The WHO’s decision is understandable, said Zhang Wenhong, who heads a Shanghai medical team to fight the epidemic. “China has taken the most comprehensive and strictest measures, and we are confident of winning the battle against the epidemic.”