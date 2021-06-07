China’s virtual student enrolls at Tsinghua

Home » Nation

HUA Zhibing, in her first Weibo post last Thursday, announced she would study in the Department of Computer Science and Technology at Tsinghua University.

Hua has something that sets her apart from an average college student — she is China’s first virtual student powered by a homegrown large-scale artificial intelligence system. “I’ve been addicted to literature and art since I was ‘born,’” said Hua in her vlog post on Weibo.

Hua Zhibing’s appearance, voice and background music in the vlog, as well as her paintings, were all developed on a record-breaking AI modeling system named Wudao 2.0.

Wudao 2.0 was unveiled at the 2021 Beijing Academy of Artificial Intelligence Conference on June 1.

Tang Jie is BAAI vice academics director and a professor at the Department of Computer Science and Technology of Tsinghua University, one of the major developers of Hua Zhibing.

According to Tang, WuDao 2.0 uses 1.75 trillion parameters to simulate conversational speech, write poems and understand pictures, breaking the previous record of 1.6 trillion parameters set by Google’s Switch Transformer.

“WuDao 2.0 is the first trillion scale model in China and the largest in the world,” said Tang.

Tang said Wudao 2.0 achieved excellent results in nine benchmark tasks in the pre-training model field and was close to breaking the Turing test in poetry and couplets creation, text summaries, answering questions and painting.

When a computer convinces a sufficient number of humans into believing that it is not a machine but rather a human, the computer intelligence is said to “pass” the test.

The BAAI released Wudao 1.0, China’s first homegrown large-scale intelligent model system, on March 20. The research and development of Wudao 2.0 drew together more than 100 AI scientists across China, the top tier of the Chinese AI academia and industry.

Tang said that Wudao 2.0 aims to enable machines to think like humans, move toward universal AI and allow developers to build an AI application ecosystem.