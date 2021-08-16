The story appears on
Page A2
August 16, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Chinese actor faces boycott call over shrine visit
China’s Association of Performing Arts yesterday called for a boycott of a Chinese actor after photos of him at Japan’s controversial Yasukuni Shrine taken in 2018 and 2019 circulated online and sparked outrage among Chinese netizens and media.
“The misbehavior of actor Zhang Zhehan severely harms national feeling and brings baneful influence to his young age-group audience. Hence, we demand members not to engage him in any employment,” said the association in a statement yesterday.
Zhang, 30, apologized on Chinese social media on Friday saying he is “ashamed of his ignorance.” But People’s Daily commented that Zhang should “pay a heavy price” for the “challenge of national dignity.”
More than 25 companies in China, including US beverage maker Coca-Cola and Danish jeweller Pandora, have announced the termination of partnerships with Zhang.
