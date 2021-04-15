Advanced Search

Chinese firm in tugboat deal

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 April 15, 2021 | Print Edition

EGYPT’S Suez Canal Authority agreed with a Chinese shipbuilder to build five tugboats and the contract will be signed very soon, SCA Chairman Osama Rabie said.

Without mentioning the name of the Chinese company, Rabie noted that each of the five tugs will be with a bollard pull of 80 tons.

“We have already agreed with the Chinese company that the first tug will be delivered to Egypt in 14 months, the second in 20 months and all the five tugs will have been delivered in three years,” Rabie said.

Nation
