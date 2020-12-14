The story appears on
December 14, 2020
Chinese jab for Bahrain
BAHRAIN’S National Health Regulatory Authority said yesterday it had approved the registration of a coronavirus vaccine developed by China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm).
The statement did not specify which vaccine among the two being developed by Sinopharm, but cited data from phase III clinical trials that showed an 86 percent efficacy rate and said Bahrain had participated in those trials.
The data cited was the same as what was announced earlier this month by the United Arab Emirates from interim analysis of late-stage clinical trials for an inactivated vaccine developed by Beijing Institute of Biological Product.
