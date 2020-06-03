The story appears on
Page A10
June 3, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Chinese learning platform a big hit with global users
A major Chinese learning platform had attracted around 647,000 users from 152 countries and regions by May-end, an official from the Ministry of Education said yesterday.
Launched on October 25, 2019, the Global Chinese Learning Platform has developed a mobile app that supports six languages — Chinese, English, Russian, Japanese, Korean and Thai. “We are developing the interface to support more languages,” Tian Lixin, head of the department for language application under the ministry, told a press conference.
Featuring the application of artificial intelligence, a huge database of Chinese learning materials and an immersive learning experience, the platform enables users to learn Chinese at their own pace in different real-life scenarios.
(Xinhua)
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.