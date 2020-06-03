Chinese learning platform a big hit with global users

Home » Nation

A major Chinese learning platform had attracted around 647,000 users from 152 countries and regions by May-end, an official from the Ministry of Education said yesterday.

Launched on October 25, 2019, the Global Chinese Learning Platform has developed a mobile app that supports six languages — Chinese, English, Russian, Japanese, Korean and Thai. “We are developing the interface to support more languages,” Tian Lixin, head of the department for language application under the ministry, told a press conference.

Featuring the application of artificial intelligence, a huge database of Chinese learning materials and an immersive learning experience, the platform enables users to learn Chinese at their own pace in different real-life scenarios.

(Xinhua)