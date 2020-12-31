Chinese vaccine 79% effective in phase-3 trials

Home » Nation

A CHINESE inactivated vaccine shows 79.34 percent efficacy against COVID-19, according to the interim results of the phase-three clinical trials unveiled by its developer yesterday.

The inactivated vaccine is developed by the Beijing Biological Products Institute under the China National Biotec Group, which is affiliated with Sinopharm.

After a two-dose inoculation procedure, the vaccine receivers all produced high titers of antibodies, and the seroconversion rate of neutralizing antibodies reached 99.52 percent.

The results meet the requirements of technical standards of the World Health Organization and the standards stipulated by China’s National Medical Products Administration.

The company has submitted an application to the NMPA for conditioned market approval.

China has adopted five technological approaches in developing COVID-19 vaccines, with 15 vaccines entering clinical trials, of which five are undergoing phase-three clinical trials. The inactivated vaccine is a type of inoculation using particles of the pathogen.

To protect high-risk groups, China approved the emergency use of COVID-19 vaccines in June. China has conducted nearly 1 million emergency inoculations, which were given on a voluntary, informed basis and in accordance with relevant laws and regulations. Key groups include front-line health workers, and students and workers planning to travel abroad.

Inactivated vaccines for emergency use include two inactivated vaccines developed by the Sinopharm and one by Sinovac Biotech. They have all entered international phase-three clinical trials. The other Sinopharm candidate is developed by the company’s Wuhan Institute of Biological Products Ltd.

The Beijing institute’s vaccine has been approved by regulatory authorities in the United Arab Emirates. Authorities in the UAE previously said the vaccine was 86 percent effective.

About 75,000 people overseas have been enrolled in the phase-three trials of the three vaccines, with 150,000 doses inoculated.

“Study results have shown no serious safety threats,” Zheng Zhongwei, an official with the National Health Commission, said earlier this month.

China has pledged to make its vaccines a global public good and has won several large supply deals with countries, including Indonesia and Brazil, the most populous countries in Southeast Asia and Latin America, respectively.

Some of the Chinese vaccine developers have just obtained enough samples for the interim analysis of phase-three clinical trials and are submitting related materials to the NMPA, Zheng has said, adding that only vaccines meeting certain standards will be allowed to enter the market.

Next, with COVID-19 vaccines officially approved to enter the market or the yield of vaccines improving steadily, China will put more vaccines into use, inoculating the eligible population as widely as possible, Cui Gang, an official with NHC’s disease control department, has said.

Also yesterday, Sinovac Biotech signed an agreement to build a production facility in Beijing for a coronavirus vaccine with a planned annual capacity of 1 billion doses.