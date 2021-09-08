Chinese vaccines start clinical trials

Home » Nation

ALL the COVID-19 vaccines developed by China have embarked on clinical trials, a Chinese health official said yesterday.

China’s vaccines fall into five technical categories: inactivated vaccines, adenovirus-based vaccines, recombinant protein vaccines, live attenuated influenza vaccines, and nucleic acid-based vaccines.

Among them, three inactivated vaccines have been approved by China’s medical-products administration for conditional marketing and two for emergency use, said Zheng Zhongwei, an official of the National Health Commission, who is also head of the working group for vaccine development under the State Council joint prevention and control mechanism against COVID-19.

One recombinant protein vaccine has been authorized for emergency use, and one adenovirus-based vaccine was approved for conditional marketing, according to Zheng, adding that clinical trials are being conducted on some other vaccines in the two categories.

For live attenuated influenza vaccines and nucleic acid-based vaccines, including an mRNA vaccine and a DNA vaccine, clinical trials are also conducted and the vaccines are expected to carry out Phase 3 trials overseas, the official said.

Over 2.11 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in China as of Monday, data from the health commission showed yesterday.

More than 1.09 billion people or 77.6 percent of the country’s total population had received at least one dose, and over 969.7 million people had been fully vaccinated by the end of Monday, said Wu Liangyou, deputy head of the NHC’s disease control and prevention division.

That means China, which has kept local infections under control, has fully vaccinated around 69 percent of its population.

Nearly 162.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered among minors aged between 12 and 17, Wu said.

He reiterated that individuals are encouraged to receive a vaccination on the premises of informed consent and volition, and urged some local authorities to rectify irregular practices, such as banning unvaccinated people from public places.

Zheng said research data and facts on the ground indicated that domestic and overseas uses of vaccines were effective in COVID-19 control and prevention, calling on people to maintain confidence in vaccines and get vaccinated as soon as possible.

He said no vaccine, including the COVID-19 vaccine, can provide 100 percent protection against viral infections. It is normal that the level of neutralizing antibodies will gradually fall after being vaccinated, but the immune memory arising from vaccination will exist for a long time, Zheng said.