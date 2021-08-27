Chongqing hit by severe rains, floods

Home » Nation

Torrential rains and rain-triggered floods have affected more than 3,000 people in southwest China’s Chongqing City, the city flood control and drought relief headquarters said yesterday.

Over the 24 hours from 8am on Wednesday, heavy rains had hit 29 districts and counties in Chongqing, with Dongsheng Village of Qijiang District recording the heaviest daily rainfall at 174.5 millimeters.

As of 11am yesterday, heavy rains and rain-triggered floods had wrought havoc in 47 townships, with 3,055 people affected, 105 houses destroyed and 160.7 hectares of crops damaged. The direct economic losses are estimated at over 6 million yuan (US$0.95 million).

Authorities have evacuated residents and dispatched personnel to conduct rescue work.

Heavy rains are expected to continue until tomorrow, according to the local meteorological observatory.