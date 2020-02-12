Circular takes up medical staff issues

Home » Nation

CHINESE authorities have called for improving the working conditions and care for medical personnel on the frontline against the novel coronavirus pneumonia.

According to a circular issued by the National Health Commission, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security and the Ministry of Finance yesterday, the payment of allowance for medical workers should be guaranteed.

The circular called for improved humanistic care and a safer working environment for medical staff, as well as stronger publicity for deeds of outstanding figures among medical personnel.

Noting that the epidemic prevention and control efforts are at a crucial stage, the circular stressed renovating doctors’ offices, duty rooms and lounges, and offering better logistics services for medical workers.

While highlighting proper rest and strengthened individual protection for medical staff, the circular required efforts to minimize hospital-acquired infections, adding that psychological intervention and counseling should be improved to reduce psychological pressure on medical staff.

The circular demanded financial subsidies be provided to frontline medical staff and epidemic prevention workers, and easy access to identify their occupational injuries.

It also stressed punishment for those who harm medical workers according to the law.