Civil Code books

China has published a set of books to help the public better understand the newly-adopted Civil Code, its publisher said yesterday. The books are in seven volumes, dedicated to the code’s general and supplementary provisions and six parts on real rights, contracts, personality rights, marriage and family, inheritance, and tort liabilities, a statement by People’s Publishing House said. The Civil Code was passed at the third session of the 13th National People’s Congress on May 28. The books are available at Xinhua Bookstores.