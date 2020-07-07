The story appears on
Page A5
July 7, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Civil Code books
China has published a set of books to help the public better understand the newly-adopted Civil Code, its publisher said yesterday. The books are in seven volumes, dedicated to the code’s general and supplementary provisions and six parts on real rights, contracts, personality rights, marriage and family, inheritance, and tort liabilities, a statement by People’s Publishing House said. The Civil Code was passed at the third session of the 13th National People’s Congress on May 28. The books are available at Xinhua Bookstores.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.