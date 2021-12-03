‘Class’ from space station

Home » Nation

CHINA will livestream to the world the first space class from its space station Tiangong in the upcoming days, the China Manned Space Agency announced yesterday.

China will launch a space science education brand “Tiangong Class” — the first of its kind — to give full play to the Chinese space station, according to the CMSA. The program will be broadcast live globally.

In the “Tiangong Class,” Chinese astronauts will become the “teachers in space” and interact with students, especially teenagers.

With the progress of the manned space flight mission, the “Tiangong Class” will introduce a series of classes focusing on the construction of the Chinese space station and its in-orbit operation, the CMSA said.

Mainly targeted at teenagers, the series will be rolled out by Chinese astronauts during the construction and operation of China’s space station.

The CMSEO said suggestions on lecture content and interactive questions are welcome.

As a national space laboratory, the space station also serves as an important space science education base and contains unique and rich educational resources, the agency said.

This is not the first time that CMSEO is hosting space lessons. The first lesson was given on June 20, 2013 by Wang Yaping, who has become the first female taikonaut to enter a space station. Wang’s lesson, assisted by her then crewmates Nie Haisheng and Zhang Xiaoguang, attracted more than 60 million primary and secondary school students and teachers across the country.