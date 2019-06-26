Clean-energy power supply trial record for Qinghai

Home » Nation

Northwest China’s Qinghai Province has completed a 15-day all-clean-energy power supply trial, setting a new record following a successful nine-day trial last year, the State Grid Qinghai Electric Power Company announced yesterday.

Nearly 6 million people in the province, which borders the Tibet Autonomous Region, only used electricity generated from wind, solar and hydropower stations from June 6 to 23. During the 15 days, Qinghai achieved zero carbon emissions in power use.

This is the third province-wide clean-energy trial in Qinghai. It relied solely on renewable energy for nine and seven consecutive days in 2018 and 2017.

Qinghai is the source of China’s three major rivers, the Yellow, Yangtze and Lancang, and has strong hydropower and solar power facilities. During the trial, the whole province consumed a total 2.84 billion kwh, with the maximum load hitting 8.47 million kw, said Fang Baoming from the company.

The province’s cumulative capacity during the period reached nearly 4 billion kwh, with new energy taking a large share of 34.7 percent.

“The 15-day, all-clean-energy power supply reduced coal burning by up to 1.29 million tons and carbon dioxide emissions by 2.32 million tons,” Fang said.

Qi Taiyuan, general manager of the company, said Qinghai’s electric grid has been expanded this year, with an installed capacity of 2.4 million kw, up 50 percent from last year’s trial.

Qinghai’s installed capacity of new energy has reached 13.9 million kw, accounting for 46.7 percent, surpassing hydropower as the province’s largest power source.

Qinghai plans to expand its solar and wind capacity to 35 million kw by 2020 and supply 110 billion kwh of clean electricity every year to central and eastern parts of China.