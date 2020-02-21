Clinically diagnosed category removed

Home » Nation

CHINA’S latest diagnosis and treatment scheme of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has deleted the category of clinically diagnosed cases.

Clinically diagnosed cases, added to the fifth version of the scheme earlier this month only for the hardest-hit Hubei Province, refer to suspected cases with pneumonia-related CT scan results.

Speaking at a press conference in Beijing yesterday, Wang Guiqiang, director of the infectious disease department of Peking University First Hospital, explained the changes in the sixth scheme.

Wang said the category was created to offer patients waiting for the nucleic acid testing timely treatment to reduce the mortality rate.

The situation in the province, however, had changed and the capacity of nucleic acid testing had been greatly improved, said Wang, adding that the latest diagnosis standard is now the same nationwide: suspected cases and confirmed cases.

By the end of Wednesday, the overall confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland had reached 74,576 by the end of Wednesday, and 2,118 people had died of the disease. Altogether 29 foreign nationals in China had been infected as of 6pm Wednesday. Among the total, 18 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals. Nine are in quarantine and receiving treatment at hospitals, two died of the virus.

Striking images

Elsewhere, South Korea now has 104 confirmed cases of the flu-like virus, and reported its first death yesterday.

The streets of South Korea’s fourth-largest city Daegu were abandoned yesterday, with residents holed up indoors after dozens of people caught the coronavirus in what the authorities described as a “super-spreading event” at a church.

Mayor of the city of 2.5 million people Kwon Young-jin told residents to stay indoors after 90 people who worshipped at the Church of Jesus the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony showed symptoms of infection and dozens of new cases were confirmed.

The church had been attended by a 61-year-old woman who tested positive, known as “Patient 31.” South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention described the outbreak there as a “super-spreading event.”