The story appears on
Page A3
June 7, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Coal mine blast kills 4 in Henan
Four people were killed and four were missing following a coal and gas outburst in a coal mine in central China’s Henan Province.
The accident happened at around 5:50pm on Friday at a coal mine operated by Hebi Coal and Electric Co Ltd in Hebi City. Search and rescue efforts are continuing, local authorities said.
The incident prompted authorities in the province to launch an emergency response plan, according to state broadcaster CCTV.
Last month, Henan’s provincial government said it had approved the reopening of another mine operated by Hebi after it was shut for breaching regulations.
Meanwhile, in a similar accident in northeast of the country, all eight miners who went missing on Saturday were found alive and lifted to the surface yesterday.
The accident happened around 12:07pm on Saturday at a coal mine operated by the Longmay Mining Holding Group Co Ltd in Jixi City, Heilongjiang Province.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.