Coal mine blast kills 4 in Henan

Four people were killed and four were missing following a coal and gas outburst in a coal mine in central China’s Henan Province.

The accident happened at around 5:50pm on Friday at a coal mine operated by Hebi Coal and Electric Co Ltd in Hebi City. Search and rescue efforts are continuing, local authorities said.

The incident prompted authorities in the province to launch an emergency response plan, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Last month, Henan’s provincial government said it had approved the reopening of another mine operated by Hebi after it was shut for breaching regulations.

Meanwhile, in a similar accident in northeast of the country, all eight miners who went missing on Saturday were found alive and lifted to the surface yesterday.

The accident happened around 12:07pm on Saturday at a coal mine operated by the Longmay Mining Holding Group Co Ltd in Jixi City, Heilongjiang Province.