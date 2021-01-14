Advanced Search

January 14, 2021

Cold, sandy winds

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 January 14, 2021 | Print Edition

The National Meteorological Center said yesterday parts of northern China will experience sandy winds in the next three days as a cold wave grips the region.

From yesterday to tomorrow, blowing sand will affect some parts of Shaanxi, Gansu and Shanxi provinces as well as the Inner Mongolia and Ningxia Hui autonomous regions.

Smog is expected in the Beijing-Hebei-Tianjin region and nearby areas today. Conditions will improve from tomorrow.

