The story appears on
Page A7
January 14, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Cold, sandy winds
The National Meteorological Center said yesterday parts of northern China will experience sandy winds in the next three days as a cold wave grips the region.
From yesterday to tomorrow, blowing sand will affect some parts of Shaanxi, Gansu and Shanxi provinces as well as the Inner Mongolia and Ningxia Hui autonomous regions.
Smog is expected in the Beijing-Hebei-Tianjin region and nearby areas today. Conditions will improve from tomorrow.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.