The story appears on
Page A6
August 7, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
College entry scams
THE Ministry of Education yesterday warned about college admission scams.
The ministry suggests college candidates and their parents visit the official website or WeChat account of the MOE to avoid being swindled by “fake universities,” according to a formal notice.
It said that all colleges and universities registered by the MOE have an exclusive code that can be looked up in the college application systems.
It cautioned against “universities” claiming candidates can pay to be admitted regardless of their scores.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.