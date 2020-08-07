Advanced Search

August 7, 2020

College entry scams

Source: Xinhua | 00:08 UTC+8 August 7, 2020 | Print Edition

THE Ministry of Education yesterday warned about college admission scams.

The ministry suggests college candidates and their parents visit the official website or WeChat account of the MOE to avoid being swindled by “fake universities,” according to a formal notice.

It said that all colleges and universities registered by the MOE have an exclusive code that can be looked up in the college application systems.

It cautioned against “universities” claiming candidates can pay to be admitted regardless of their scores.

