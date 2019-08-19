Commercial rocket sends 3 satellites into space

Home » Nation

China’s carrier rocket Smart Dragon-1, designed for commercial use, made its maiden flight yesterday, sending three satellites into the planned orbit.

The rocket, developed by the China Rocket Co Ltd and affiliated to the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology, blasted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Gansu Province at 12:11pm.

The three satellites, respectively developed by three Beijing-based companies, will be used for remote sensing services, communication and the Internet of Things.

Different from the carrier rockets of the Long March family, the new Dragon series is developed in a commercial mode to meet the market demand of launching small commercial satellites, said Wang Xiaojun, head of CALVT.

The SD-1, with a total length of 19.5meters, a diameter of 1.2 meters and a takeoff weight of about 23.1 tons, is a small-scale solid-propellant carrier rocket capable of sending 200 kilograms payloads to the solar synchronous orbit at an altitude of 500 kilometers.

“It has the highest carrying efficiency among China’s current commercial solid-propellant rockets,” said Gong Min, technical manager of the SD-1 project.

It took less than 18 months to develop SD-1, which is the shortest period to develop a new type of carrier rocket in China.

Intelligent technologies are used to analyze the data of the rocket, which will help improve its efficiency and accuracy, said Gong.

The designers of SD-1 have made efforts to lower the costs and improve the efficiency and reliability of the rocket, said Tang Yagang, president of the China Rocket Co Ltd.

Tang said the company mainly relies on social financing to develop SD-1 to lower its cost through competition.

The company plans to complete five launches of SD-1 by the end of 2020.