Commission reports infectious diseases

The story appears on
Page A6
April 26, 2019
Free for subscribers
The Chinese mainland reported 23,377 deaths from infectious diseases last year, about 1.68 deaths for every 100,000 people, according to the National Health Commission.
A total of 7.77 million cases of infectious diseases were reported on the mainland in the past year, or about 559 infections for every 100,000 people, the NHC said.
For category A infectious diseases, 28 cases of cholera were reported, 14 cases more than in 2017.
