Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

April 26, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Commission reports infectious diseases

Source: Xinhua | 06:59 UTC+8 April 26, 2019 | Print Edition

The Chinese mainland reported 23,377 deaths from infectious diseases last year, about 1.68 deaths for every 100,000 people, according to the National Health Commission.

A total of 7.77 million cases of infectious diseases were reported on the mainland in the past year, or about 559 infections for every 100,000 people, the NHC said.

For category A infectious diseases, 28 cases of cholera were reported, 14 cases more than in 2017.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿