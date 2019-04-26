Commission reports infectious diseases

Home » Nation

The Chinese mainland reported 23,377 deaths from infectious diseases last year, about 1.68 deaths for every 100,000 people, according to the National Health Commission.

A total of 7.77 million cases of infectious diseases were reported on the mainland in the past year, or about 559 infections for every 100,000 people, the NHC said.

For category A infectious diseases, 28 cases of cholera were reported, 14 cases more than in 2017.