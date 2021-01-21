Companies, firms offer incentives for workers to stay put during holiday

Home » Nation

Many cities and companies in China are giving financial incentives, including cash bonuses, shopping vouchers, free admission to local attractions, and subsidies for phone calls and streaming, to entice people to stay put.

The city of Heshan in Guangdong Province is offering bonus points to migrant children for the autumn school enrolment if their families don’t travel. That’s a big inducement because it’s difficult for such children to get into good public schools in many cities.

Hangzhou, capital of Zhejiang Province, is offering 1,000 yuan (US$154) to every non-native of the province who pays tax in the city and stays put. Many companies in Hangzhou are also providing additional bonuses.

The manufacturing hub of Yiwu in the east coastal province also offers a package of incentives to encourage employees, including expats, to stay put. The city encouraged landlords to at least halve rents for a month or extend tenancy periods for two weeks for free for non-local workers during the holiday period.

Meanwhile, employees who stay in Yiwu for the holiday can receive digital consumption coupons worth 500 yuan per person through Alipay. For large restaurants remaining open for business, they can apply for a subsidy of up to 100,000 yuan during the holiday.

The southern city of Shenzhen, famed for its vast network of electronics factories, suffered greatly last year when coronavirus struck during Spring Festival and workers were unable to get home. Many Shenzhen companies have raised stay-put bonuses this year.

“My company and its umbrella group are both giving some bonuses and vouchers if I stay in Shenzhen,” said William Liu, a Shanghai native who works for an electronics factory in Shenzhen. “My company has raised the bonus twice after many workers said they were unwilling to stay.”