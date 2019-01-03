Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

January 3, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Company blacklist

Source: Xinhua | 00:04 UTC+8 January 3, 2019 | Print Edition

Southwest China’s Guizhou Province will blacklist companies and individuals who fail to pay migrant workers, local human resource authorities have said.

The blacklisted employers will be named online, banned from bidding for government purchases and restricted from acquiring government land. Individuals on the blacklist, if filed by the court, will be prohibited from high-end consumption and non-necessities of life and work, such as purchasing air tickets, first-class train seats or vehicles that are not for business purposes.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿