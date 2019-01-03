The story appears on
Company blacklist
Southwest China’s Guizhou Province will blacklist companies and individuals who fail to pay migrant workers, local human resource authorities have said.
The blacklisted employers will be named online, banned from bidding for government purchases and restricted from acquiring government land. Individuals on the blacklist, if filed by the court, will be prohibited from high-end consumption and non-necessities of life and work, such as purchasing air tickets, first-class train seats or vehicles that are not for business purposes.
