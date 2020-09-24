Consensus reached on troops at border

Home » Nation

CHINA and India have agreed to stop sending more troops to a Himalayan flashpoint along their border and to avoid any actions that might complicate the tense situation there, the two countries said on Tuesday.

Chinese and Indian military officials held the sixth round of commander-level talks on Monday at the border personnel meeting point in Moldo, Chinese defense ministry spokesman Wu Qian said.

The two sides had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on stabilizing the situation along the Line of Actual Control in China-India border, according to a press release jointly issued by the two sides.

The two militaries agreed to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by leaders of the two countries, strengthen in-place communication and contact, avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation, stop adding troops to the frontline, and refrain from changing the in-place situation unilaterally and taking any actions that may complicate the situation, the document said.

The two sides also agreed to hold the seventh commander-level talks as soon as possible, take practical measures to properly handle issues and jointly maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas, according to the press release.

After weeks of tensions, a stand-off in the remote western Himalayan region erupted into a bloody hand-to-hand clash in June in which 20 Indian soldiers were reportedly killed and China suffered an unspecified number of casualties. Another incident flared up in early September when shots were fired for the first time in 45 years on the border.

Military commanders have held several rounds of talks aimed at stabilizing the situation. Monday’s military-level talks came less than two weeks after the two nations’ foreign ministers met on September 11 and agreed that their troops should disengage from the tense border standoff, maintain proper distance and ease tensions.