April 1, 2021

Consumers skeptical of H&M

Source: Agencies | 00:04 UTC+8 April 1, 2021 | Print Edition

CHINESE consumers said they would not buy a fresh H&M statement made yesterday with some asserting that the fashion brand was a market “speculator” after it claimed it was “a responsible buyer,” but refused to apologize or begin to source Xinjiang cotton.

“Just shut up, H&M does not understand the true thinking of Chinese consumers at all,” a Beijing-based white-collar worker surnamed Liang said. “The company lives in prejudice.”

H&M said yesterday that “China is a very important market” and its commitment to the country “remains strong.”

It is a fresh announcement after the Swedish firm faced a boycott in China for more than a week after the company said it will stop sourcing cotton produced in Xinjiang due to “forced labor” concerns.

H&M statement said that they are dedicated to regaining the trust and confidence of the customers, colleagues, and business partners in China. “We comply with local laws and regulatory frameworks in all the markets where we operate. We want to be a responsible buyer, in China and elsewhere,” the statement said.

