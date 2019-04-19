Cooperation plan for Chang’e-6 moon mission payloads

Home » Nation

China’s National Space Administration has announced the cooperation plan for its future Chang’e-6 mission, offering to carry a total of 20kg of solicited payloads.

The orbiter and lander of the Chang’e-6 mission will each reserve 10kg for payloads, which will be selected from both domestic colleges, universities, private enterprises and foreign scientific research institutions, said director Liu Jizhong.

China is expected to launch the Chang’e-5 probe by the end of this year to bring moon samples back to Earth.

As the backup of the Chang’e-5 mission, the Chang’e-6 mission will also collect lunar samples automatically for comprehensive analysis and research, Liu said.

Its launch time and landing site will depend on the performance of the Chang’e-5 mission.

Zhang Kejian, head of the CNSA, added: “China has always valued exchanges and cooperation with its international counterparts while promoting deep space exploration and scientific and technological innovation.”