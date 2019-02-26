Coordinated growth of capital and region a showcase for the nation

Home » Nation

The coordinated development of Beijing, its neighboring port city Tianjin and Hebei Province — a regional city cluster known as “Jing-Jin-Ji” — has become a model for the entire nation.

“The three places have complemented each other’s advantages and made steady progress toward achieving a new mode of coordinated growth,” said a senior official with the National Development and Reform Commission.

A prominent task of the “Jing-Jin-Ji” strategy is to move non-capital functions out of Beijing, eliminating “urban ills” such as traffic jams and pollution.

According to a guideline released in April 2015, the key functions of politics, culture, international communication and technical innovation will be prioritized, while other sectors will be moved out of Beijing.

Measures to clear space in Beijing include the closure of manufacturing businesses and the relocation of hospitals and schools.

In 2019, more than 300 manufacturing firms and 66 markets and logistics centers, usually high-polluting or low-end industries, will be phased out or moved.

Another major move was shifting administrative departments of the Beijing municipal government to Tongzhou District in the city’s eastern suburbs.

Xiongan in Hebei Province will be the location for many of Beijing’s non-capital functions as well as its relocated population.

It will be a new home for Beijing’s colleges, hospitals, business headquarters, and financial and public institutions.

More than 800 roads and expressways have been upgraded in the three areas.

Several new rail projects were completed, such as the extension of the intercity railway between Beijing and Tianjin, the rail between Tianjin and Baoding in Hebei, and one linking the cities of Zhangjiakou and Tangshan in Hebei.

The high-speed railway line connecting Beijing and Zhangjiakou, Hebei, will be in operation this year, while the expressway between Beijing’s Yanqing District and Zhangjiakou’s Chongli, two major venues for the 2022 Winter Olympics, will also begin service.

Construction of a high-speed railway connecting Tianjin and Beijing’s new airport in Daxing District will start in 2019.

The Beijing Daxing International Airport has recently completed several flight checks.

During the past five years, Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei have taken concerted efforts to tackle air and water pollution.

In 2018, 13 major cities in the region had seen their PM2.5 density drop by nearly 50 percent from that of 2013.