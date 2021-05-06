Cops chided for ticket to dead cabbie

Home » Nation

A TRAFFIC police officer and two of his seniors in Xi’an, northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, were given warnings and criticized for issuing a parking ticket to a taxi without noticing the driver was lying dead inside.

The Xi’an Public Security Bureau said in a statement on Tuesday that the police officers did not strictly follow protocols and their enforcement was “not up to standards or accurate.”

Under traffic law, officers are supposed to give oral warnings to drivers for illegal parking. Only if they are not at the wheel or refuse to move should a ticket be issued.

The driver stopped the taxi at 4:57am on May 1, and moved to the passenger seat in front to lie down. He then had seizure and began vomiting, surveillance video showed. He was motionless after 9:42am.

Finding the taxi parked illegally, a police officer wrote a ticket at 10:19am and left without noticing the driver inside.