Cops crack down on crimes tied to wildlife

POLICE across China have investigated 776 criminal cases and 1,804 administrative cases and punished 2,556 people for illegal activities related to wildlife during the novel coronavirus outbreak, an official said yesterday.

The police departments have worked with other relevant offices in a special campaign to crack down on illegal activities related to wildlife, recovering 88,000 wild animals, Liu Xuejun of the Ministry of Public Security told a press conference.

“We have inspected 293,000 markets, restaurants and other venues during the epidemic,” Liu said.

Meanwhile, China has stepped up oversight of illegal wildlife trade via e-commerce platforms, Liang Aifu, an official of the State Administration for Market Regulation, said yesterday.

Secret codes

More than 750,000 pieces of information about wildlife trade were removed or blocked from major e-commerce platforms while 17,000 online stores or accounts were closed, Liang said at the press conference.

Regarding cases where secret codes are used to trade wildlife online, Liang said those codes are being monitored and will be screened out whenever used.

The market regulator has also urged online catering platforms to block information related to wildlife dishes and instructed mapping firms to clear up location information on wildlife restaurants.

Cases involving wildlife have been effectively curbed, said Liu, noting that most of the cases under investigation occurred in the past and the number of new cases has dropped significantly.

Illegal trade of wildlife has drawn extensive criticism as researchers believe the coronavirus likely came from wild animals. China’s top legislature on Monday decided to impose a full ban on illegal wildlife trade.

Liu said the police investigated 13,000 cases related to wildlife in 2019 but acknowledged that crimes were still taking place and there is still a long way to in stopping all such activities.

The police will step up law enforcement, crackdown on illegal activities related to wildlife in accordance with the law and safeguard public safety and health, Liu said.