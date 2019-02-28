Advanced Search

Copyright successes

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 February 28, 2019 | Print Edition

A SPECIAL operation against online copyright infringement, which started in July last year, has achieved success, said the National Copyright Administration. The authorities investigated 544 cases of online copyright violations, 74 of which were criminal ones and involved about 150 million yuan (US$22.42 million) of illegal funds. A total of 1.85 million links to pirated information were deleted and 1.23 million pirated publications were confiscated. The authorities paid close attention to live streaming platforms.

