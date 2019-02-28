The story appears on
Page A6
February 28, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Copyright successes
A SPECIAL operation against online copyright infringement, which started in July last year, has achieved success, said the National Copyright Administration. The authorities investigated 544 cases of online copyright violations, 74 of which were criminal ones and involved about 150 million yuan (US$22.42 million) of illegal funds. A total of 1.85 million links to pirated information were deleted and 1.23 million pirated publications were confiscated. The authorities paid close attention to live streaming platforms.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.