The story appears on
Page A6
May 7, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Coral-reef pollution underlined
Chinese researchers have found that microplastics were widespread in surface waters around the uninhabited coral reefs of the Nansha Islands.
Microplastic pollution is a growing environmental problem in the global oceans, according to the researchers from the South China Sea Institute of Oceanology under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, who investigated microplastic pollution in the waters.
The research article was published in the journal Science of the Total Environment.
They found that the widespread microplastics in the surface waters were predominantly composed of polypropylene and polyethylene, said the paper. More than 70 percent of the microplastics were smaller than three millimeters.
The research showed that the main pollutants like transparent polypropylene and polyethylene fibers may originate from intensive fishing activities near the reefs and the waste discharged by passing merchant ships.
The researchers said the abundance of microplastics found in the surface waters surrounding the target coral reefs was relatively lower than other coral reefs and highly polluted coastal areas of the world. But the microplastic pollution should also be noticed given the importance of coral reef ecosystems.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.