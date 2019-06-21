The story appears on
Page A3
June 21, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Corruption confession by ex-head of Interpol
FORMER Interpol President Meng Hongwei has confessed to accepting more than US$2 million in bribes and expressed regret for his crime, a Chinese court said yesterday.
The No. 1 Intermediate Court in the northern port city of Tianjin said that Meng read a statement containing the confession at a hearing.
Prosecutors said that between 2005 and 2017, Meng took advantage of the convenience and power associated with his various posts to provide help in business operations and personnel promotions for others.
In return, he accepted money and gifts worth 14.46 million yuan (US$2.1 million).
During the trial, prosecutors presented evidence and the defendant and his lawyers cross-examined the evidence. Both sides gave full accounts.
In his final statement, Meng pleaded guilty and expressed remorse.
The trial was open to the public and was attended by legislators, political advisors, press and members of the public.
The sentence will be announced at a later date.
Meng, who was elected president of the international police organization in 2016, was shown on television wearing a plain brown windbreaker and flanked by two bailiffs.
He has already been fired from his positions and expelled from the Communist Party.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.