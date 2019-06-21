Corruption confession by ex-head of Interpol

Home » Nation

FORMER Interpol President Meng Hongwei has confessed to accepting more than US$2 million in bribes and expressed regret for his crime, a Chinese court said yesterday.

The No. 1 Intermediate Court in the northern port city of Tianjin said that Meng read a statement containing the confession at a hearing.

Prosecutors said that between 2005 and 2017, Meng took advantage of the convenience and power associated with his various posts to provide help in business operations and personnel promotions for others.

In return, he accepted money and gifts worth 14.46 million yuan (US$2.1 million).

During the trial, prosecutors presented evidence and the defendant and his lawyers cross-examined the evidence. Both sides gave full accounts.

In his final statement, Meng pleaded guilty and expressed remorse.

The trial was open to the public and was attended by legislators, political advisors, press and members of the public.

The sentence will be announced at a later date.

Meng, who was elected president of the international police organization in 2016, was shown on television wearing a plain brown windbreaker and flanked by two bailiffs.

He has already been fired from his positions and expelled from the Communist Party.