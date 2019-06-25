The story appears on
Page A6
June 25, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
‘Counselor’ robot helps recovery of drug addicts
The southern Chinese city of Guangzhou has deployed a talking robot to aid the rehabilitation of substance abusers in Guangdong Province.
The “Tianche No. E,” which looks like a cubical Baymax, has started its tenure at a community rehabilitation center in Nansha District.
While robots elsewhere are made to blur the line between humans and machines, this robot has a special appeal to addicts who often find it embarrassing to talk to community workers.
Aided by artificial intelligence algorithms and big data, the machine offers individual counseling, psychological evaluation and a reminder of urine tests.
It was codeveloped by the district’s narcotics control commission and a Chinese tech firm to streamline the rehab service.
After swiping an ID card and undergoing facial recognition, a user can start counseling, an important part of the followup care after drug addiction treatment. The robot generates a report afterward.
“Traditional counseling may have problems such as repetitive questions, a complicated process of archiving and a lack of analysis,” said Yang Qingqiu, deputy commander of the district’s anti-drug brigade.
He said the robot had reduced 80 percent of their paperwork.
A former drug addict said he felt better answering questions through a robot than with officials and community workers.
There are plans to deploy the robot at more rehab centers.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.