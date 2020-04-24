County chief apologizes for assaults on reporters

Home » Nation

The Party secretary of Yuanyang County in central China’s Henan Province, where four children were found dead at a construction site on Saturday, has apologized after some government staff scuffled with journalists.

They beat them and grabbed their phones while they were trying to report on the burial service for the children at a cemetery on Tuesday, people.cn reported yesterday.

“We apologize for the incident which had a bad effect. Staff involved in the conflict have been suspended ... and further investigation is under way,” Guo Liming was quoted by people.cn on Wednesday.

Yuanyang Subdistrict office director Guo Yong had also apologized for the mistreatment of journalists.

Guo Yong said that they had arranged for some staff, including Li Chengkai, to go to the cemetery on Tuesday to keep order and prevent people from gathering due to the coronavirus pandemic and also to adhere to local customs which suggests that only parents and relatives go to the burials so that the deceased can be interred in peace.

Li admitted that they scuffled with journalists while blocking them from going into the cemetery, causing spectacles of some reporters to fall.

When reporters took out their phones to take pictures, the staff tried to stop them, snatching the handsets and later clearing all their data, people.cn reported.

The tragedy took place on Saturday when bodies of the four children, aged 6 to 10, were found in an earth dump in a residential community under construction in Yuanyang. The children were from a neighboring village.

Illegal construction led to the death of the children. Eight suspects, including directors of the construction project and a driver, were detained for further investigation, according to local authorities.

Two officials — Sun Guo’an, Party secretary and director of the county’s housing and urban-rural development bureau, and Wang Jiangang, chief of the safety section — were removed from office for lax supervision.